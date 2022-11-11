A 12-year-old bike rider has reportedly escaped serious injury after being hit by a car in Corrimal on Friday evening.
Police were called to Railway Street at 5.20pm following reports a boy had come off his bike in a collision with a car and had received lacerations, a police spokesperson said.
The boy was reportedly hit by a woman in her 40s driving a ford falcon sedan with two passengers.
The 12-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Wollongong hospital in a "satisfactory condition", police said.
The accident caused traffic congestion in the area.
Anyone with dash camera footage of the accident are urged to contact Wollongong Police.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
