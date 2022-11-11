Illawarra Mercury
Man who fell from Mt Kiera cliff shares heartfelt tribute to rescuers

By Rosie Bensley
November 12 2022
Emergency services collaborated for the complicated cliff rescue. Picture from NSW Ambulance Facebook page.

A man who fell four metres from a cliff at Mt Kiera last week shared a heart-warming tribute to his rescuers, thanking them for their dedication and kindness.

