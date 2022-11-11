A man who fell four metres from a cliff at Mt Kiera last week shared a heart-warming tribute to his rescuers, thanking them for their dedication and kindness.
NSW Ambulance shared on Facebook the message they received from the man after the rescue, where emergency services worked together to construct a winch to safely pull the man to safety.
"I am now back home and am in good shape a part from a couple of dislocated fingers, some sore joints and lots of cuts," he wrote.
The man wrote he was "eternally grateful" to everyone involved in the "exemplary" rescue.
"Being a member of NSW Marine Rescue and a retired member of the RFS, I understand and acknowledge the sacrifices emergency service volunteers and professionals need to make to deliver the prompt and high standard of help I received last Saturday afternoon."
He congratulated everyone who attended the incident and thanked them for their "time, commitment, and wonderful work".
The rescue was a joint effort by NSW Ambulance, NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW SES.
