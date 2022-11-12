The latest NSW Road Crash Transport for NSW data has revealed more than 800 crashes on Wingecarribee Shire roads between 2016 and 2020.
Read also: Wollongong's most dangerous road revealed
The data also showed the 30 incidents on the road in 2020 was down 36 per cent from 2019, where 41 crashes were reported.
The Illawarra Highway, which spans across Moss Vale to Robertson in the east and to Exeter in the west, accounted for a total of 90 crashes between 2016 and 2020.
Rounding off the top three most dangerous roads in the Southern Highlands was the Old Hume Highway. A total of 78 crashes occurred on that stretch of road between 2016 and 2020.
Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) founder Peter Frazer said his mission was to push the key message, "drive so others survive".
"People forget that they've actually got to look after each other on the road," Mr Frazer said.
"We forget when we're behind the wheel that it's not about us, it's about looking after all those on the road ahead, and of course, if we're looking after everyone else, we're also looking after ourselves.
"We forget that these people had loved ones and there's this ripple effect that runs out through the community.
"If someone is seriously injured or killed in that area, that stays with that community."
According to the Centre of Road Safety data there were a further 129 crashes recorded 2021.
Of those 129 crashes, there were 89 reports of an injury, with 27 serious injuries, 44 moderate injuries and 18 minor injuries
There was one fatality reported which occurred on the Old Hume Highway, Mittagong.
In 2012, Peter's daughter Sarah and Geoff Clark died on the Hume Highway after a truck side-swiped her broken-down car while hooked up to Geoff's tow truck.
Mr Frazer believed a wider approach to road safety was crucial when it came to highways such as the Hume, which is used by thousands of drivers from around the country each month.
The SARAH Group isn't just trying to advocate for greater awareness around safer driving practices but also for the construction of safer roads.
"Our roads are not necessarily built to their own specifications and people aren't driving to look after those on the road ahead," Mr Frazer said.
"They're two really fundamental things that we deal with on an everyday basis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.