Police have charged a man after allegedly defrauding a Wollongong senior citizen of more than $300,000.
Lake Illawarra Police Area Command started investigations in June following reports a 76-year-old man had been defrauded.
Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Friday, charging him with seven offences: four counts of deal with identity to commit an indictable offence, two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and make false document to obtain financial advantage.
Police will allege in court than the man, who was known to the victim, used identification documents to generate fraudulent bank and superannuation accounts before applying to transfer the vulnerable man's superannuation balance.
The 40-year-old was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on November 23.
Lake Illawarra Police Area Command's Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth warned people never to supply personal or banking details to someone.
"If you have doubts about the identity of anyone who claims to represent a business, organisation or government department, contact the body directly," Insp Ainsworth said.
"Don't rely on contact details provided by the person - find them through an independent source such as a phone book or online search.
"Never provide your personal or banking details to a person - remember that legitimate businesses don't just cold-call customers and ask for confidential information."
Police strongly encourage the community to report any potential scams to their local police station, or to the ACCC via SCAMWATCH report a scam page www.scamwatch.gov.au or by calling 1300 795 995.
Anyone with information about suspected fraudulent activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
