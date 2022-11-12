Child seriously injured after being hit by a car in Unanderra

A child has suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a car at Unanderra on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to Waples Road, near the Farmborough Road roundabout at around 10.30am.
It is understood the child was riding his bike along the road just before the incident.
An ambulance spokesman said at this stage it was not clear how he came off his bike.
The rescue helicopter has been called to the scene and a section of Waples Road is closed.
The tragedy comes less than 24 hours after a 12-year-old bike rider was hit by a car at Corrimal.
The boy was reportedly hit by a woman in her 40s driving a Ford Falcon sedan with two passengers.
The 12-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to Wollongong hospital in a "satisfactory condition", police said.
