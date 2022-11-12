Illawarra Mercury
Child seriously injured after being hit by a car at Unanderra

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated November 12 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 12:07pm
Child seriously injured after being hit by a car in Unanderra

A child has suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a car at Unanderra on Saturday morning.

