Planes from the past and present soared in the skies over Wollongong on Saturday as part of Wings over Illawarra air show.
Bad weather and COVID had stopped the show at the Shellharbour Airport from getting off the ground in recent years.
But the first day of the show was welcomed by sunny skies and plenty of air enthusiasts heading out to check out the aircraft.
Check out our gallery of photographs below:
The day included an aerobatics exhibition by the Flying Roulettes and a flypast from a C-47 Dakota and DHC-4 Caribou.
There were also plenty of planes on the ground, with people able to stick their heads in to have a look inside.
Wings over Illawarra is also on Sunday, with gates opening at 9am, and the air show running from 11am to 4pm.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.