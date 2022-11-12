Wings Over Illawarra to still go ahead despite rain forecast on Sunday

Wings Over Illawarra organisers are reassuring the airshow spectators that rain will not stand in the way of a fun-filled day at the Shellharbour airport.
While showers may affect the flying schedule, the organisers promise to do their best to put on the full display on Sunday.
"There might be some gaps in the program while we wait for systems to clear, but we will not give up," they said in a Facebook post.
The event team said even if the flying is delayed, there will still be much to do while they wait for the airshow to resume.
"The Navy flight sims will be operating, the ADF drone racing will still be racing, carnival rides and market stalls will still be operating, and our bar area has a huge shade tent."
The event also has some under cover areas for spectators to move under if hit by heavy showers.
"We have some shade & weather protection tents that will be available, you can also set up under an aircraft wing."
Spectators are being advised to wear gum boots.
