A man with a 101-page criminal record was refused bail after he allegedly got behind the wheel of a car despite being banned from driving until 2024.
Andrew Richard Dell appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, charged with driving whilst disqualified and leading police on a pursuit.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Phillips opposed bail, pointing out Dell allegedly drove despite being disqualified from driving until 2024.
Dell, who chose to represent himself, pleaded with the registrar to grant him bail, as he had to support a friend with a terminal illness.
Dell was refused bail and will face Wollongong Court again on Monday.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.