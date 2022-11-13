Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra community celebrates gender diversity at Trans and Friends festival at the University of Wollongong

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 13 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Rutherford, Gabby George, Kiara Fraser, Irene George, Lyss Poole and Nancy Hugget at the Trans and Friends Festival at the UOW. Picture by Robert Peet

Crowds braved the rain on Sunday to celebrate community, resilience and pride at the lllawarra Shoalhaven Gender Alliance's first Trans and Friends festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.