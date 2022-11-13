Crowds braved the rain on Sunday to celebrate community, resilience and pride at the lllawarra Shoalhaven Gender Alliance's first Trans and Friends festival.
The alliance's inaugural event included 40 stalls sprawled across the University of Wollongong campus and performances and educational sessions that ran all day.
Festival co-organiser and Vice President of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Gender Alliance Dr Alison Rutherford said it was vital to send a message to young people that they're welcome and they're accepted.
"It's really important for us as allies to amplify the voices of the trans and gender diverse community... and that young people understand they are not alone, and there are lots of avenues of support for them," Dr Rutherford said.
The health promotion charity aims to create alliances between Trans and Gender Diverse people and health professionals and other service providers, and the Trans and Friends festival is the charity's first community event.
The festival grew from the desire to do something community-based, as well as providing education and support, Dr Rutherford said.
Some of the sessions included panels on lived experiences, information on medical and surgical affirmations and mental health sessions.
University of Wollongong Safe and Respectful Communities Director Nancy Hugget said it was great to see the university campus light up during the festival.
"It's so exciting to see all the different areas of the campus being used for Trans and Friends looking so vibrant," she said.
"We're really excited because this is the first time we've done it, and we had no idea when we were planning it what the take up would be, so we're just really excited to see everyone here."
Dr Rutherford said she hopes the festival will return every year.
