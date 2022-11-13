Rain was no barrier for aviation enthusiasts as thousands attended the Wings Over Illawarra's airshow on the second day.
Spectators set camp near the runway barricade and watched the majestic aerobatic display from under their umbrellas, as rain trickled down in the early hours of Sunday.
Sydney resident Blake Miao who had travelled down with his parents and siblings to be a part of the popular event could not contain his excitement on seeing the planes from so up close.
"This is my first time here and I'm very happy as I love planes," the twelve-year-old said.
Teen brothers, Brian and Troy Nguyen, who were at the event to participate in Australian Air League Riverwood Squadron's marching band said it was their fourth year at the airshow.
"We love it, I remember last year's F-18 bomb display and its something I'll remember forever. This year I'm looking forward to the F-35 display," 17-year-old Brian Nguyen said.
See the pictures from Sunday's show below:
The flying program was altered due to a higher chance of rain in the afternoon with the warbirds and F-35 display being brought forward.
"The classic warbirds you came to see (spits, fw190, kitty hawk, mustang etc) have all been brought forward, and the F35 is now scheduled for 1 pm," the event team said in a Facebook post.
