By Shellharbour beachfront in Shellharbour

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
The incredible 180 degree view of the ocean and beach from the second level of this remarkable family home on 274sqm is its defining feature.
The breathtaking north-easterly vista over the water from the open plan living, dining and kitchen spaces continues to impress from the expansive balcony terrace accessed through a large glass bifold door.
Just a moment's walk to Shellharbour Village, North Beach, the boat harbour and ocean pool.
Enjoy the galley style kitchen with Bosch oven, walk-in pantry and gas cooktop, stylish bathrooms and second living area downstairs.
The lower level could become a self-contained area, as it includes a large second living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The outdoor zone is low maintenance with an alfresco backyard.
Other features include integrated audio speakers, timber floorboards, ceiling fans, master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite, built-ins in the other three bedrooms, intercom system, understair storage, ducted vacuum, inbuilt TV, gas outlet, garden shed and oversized double garage with workshop area.
Close to cycle and walking tracks, Little Park and Waterfront Precinct while just down the road is The Farm Beach, Killalea Regional Parklands, Stockland Shopping Centre and train station.
