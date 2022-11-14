Illawarra's South Coast train line has so far delivered its worst performance in five years, with almost a quarter of services arriving late, performance reports revealed.
Commuters and politicians alike are calling for improvements to the fraught South Coast line, after punctuality statistics showed the track was one of the worst performing of all NSW intercity services in 2022.
Since the 2023 financial year began, only 77 per cent of services have reached Transport for NSW's "peak punctuality" benchmark, arriving within six minutes of the scheduled time, according to the Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink (Intercity) performance reports.
For 11 weeks throughout 2022, more than 30 per cent of trains on the South Coast line arrived late, and January was the only month this year when the line reached the punctuality benchmark.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said the South Coast line has "consistently shown poor performance" that must be addressed by the government.
Damaging weather has certainly contributed to nightmare commutes for passengers this year, Mr Scully said, and upgrades to the line must be prioritised as Australia faces the reality of increasing severe weather events.
While weather caused multiple track closures this year, forcing passengers to take buses, Mr Scully said some weeks of poor punctuality were recorded when neither industrial action nor weather were impacting the line, suggesting infrastructure problems are more complex.
Illawarra commuter Harris Cheung takes the South Coast line to Sydney multiple times a week, and he is often left waiting for trains at Unanderra Station.
Mr Cheung, who is a committee member of infrastructure advocacy group Illawarra Rail Fail, said he's watched the line's on-time frequencies get worse.
Every time there is lightning, flooding or severe weather, the whole network is shut down, he said, and if weather strikes when Mr Cheung is in Sydney, he "has no hope of getting home within an hour or two".
"We don't understand how the government is not investing in infrastructure," he said.
Not only is infrastructure failing, Mr Cheung said it's quicker to drive to Sydney than to travel by train, and commuters from Wollongong often drive to Waterfall station to bypass most of the train line.
"We try to do the right thing, to drive less, but we get penalised for not driving," he said.
Mr Cheung said the current government have shown little interest in fixing infrastructure on the South Coast line, despite years of campaigning from the advocacy group.
Mr Scully submitted questions on notice to NSW government ministers on November 8 about funding commitments to improve the weather resilience of the South Coast line.
