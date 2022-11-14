Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra's South Coast train line slammed in NSW TrainLink performance reports

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's South Coast train line has so far delivered its worst performance in five years and Paul Scully (inset) is calling for infrastructure improvements. Picture by Anna Warr.

Illawarra's South Coast train line has so far delivered its worst performance in five years, with almost a quarter of services arriving late, performance reports revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.