Steven Gersbach may be just a regular man 364 days of the year, but on Illawarra Convoy Day, the State Emergency Services worker heeds the call of his super powers.
Mr Gersbach's alter-ego Captain Convoy is the fundraising campaign's official mascot, and this year, the superhero is upgrading his wardrobe, and donating something of his own to the cause.
Captain Convoy has donated his beloved boots to auction off, handing over a little bit of his superpower to the community to raise funds for sick kids.
Mr Gersbach, who is a die-hard Marvel Comic fan, has been moon-lighting as Captain Convoy since 2017, when his then six-year-old son helped bring the idea to life.
"Everyone who knows me knows how much I love fancy dress and Cosplay, so the fact that the i98fm Convoy didn't have an official Mascot meant I was going to invent one," he said.
When Mr Gersbach drew up the designs, his then 6-year-old son and his friends gave them their stamp of approval, and Captain Convoy was born.
He said supporting the convoy in his unconventional way is incredibly important to him, and seeing the faces of the kids the charity supports makes it all worth it.
"The fact that these little kids have to deal with it at such a young age makes me want to do as much as I can," he said.
"My Dad - who is no longer with us - had cancer, so I guess it is something close to my heart," he said.
Despite putting his shoes up for auction, Captain Convoy doesn't have to worry about his bare feet - he's already organised his next pair from stockists all the way in the Netherlands.
After spotting a pair of red and black Magnum boots whilst working at the SES, Mr Gersbach decided to write to the company to find out where he could get them, but found the shoes were never put in service, and were only a prototype.
Undettered, Mr Gersbach got in touch with the shoes' designer and manufacturer, who offered to support the Convoy by designing a whole new pair of boots fit for the superhero.
On Convoy day, the Captain will be dressed and ready for action, with shiny new shoes to boot.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
