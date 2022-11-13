Dean Lewis forced to reschedule Wollongong gig after seeing throat doctor

Australian singer-songwriter turned platinum superstar Dean Lewis was forced to reschedule his sold-out show in Thirroul on Sunday, after losing his voice completely.
Lewis shared the news to his social media on Friday, telling his followers having to cancel shows "wrecked him".
"I have been pushing my voice for the last five months during the world tour and today is the day that it has decided to stop working," he wrote on Friday.
"I've completely lost my voice and after seeing a throat doctor this morning, they told me that I cannot sing or even talk..." he wrote.
The singer said his vocal chords were "very inflamed", and to sing would risk serious damage.
Lewis's 'Sad Boi Winter Summer' Wollongong show has been rescheduled to December 5.
Lewis is known for his hit 2016 song Waves which garnered the singer international praise, and his debut album A Place We Knew which claimed both Album of the Year and Best Male Artist at the 2019 ARIA Awards.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
