Dean Lewis forced to reschedule Wollongong gig after seeing throat doctor

By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:56am, first published 10:21am
Dean Lewis rescheduled his performance in Thirroul to December

Australian singer-songwriter turned platinum superstar Dean Lewis was forced to reschedule his sold-out show in Thirroul on Sunday, after losing his voice completely.

