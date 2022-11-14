Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra poets to showcase work featured in new book about mental health

Merryn Porter
Merryn Porter
November 14 2022 - 5:00pm
Admissions: Port Kembla poet David Stavanger will co-host an event this week showcasing a new collection of works dealing with mental health. Picture: Adam McLean

Illawarra poets who contributed to a new anthology dealing with mental health will showcase their work during a showcase at Thirroul this week.

