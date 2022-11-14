Illawarra poets who contributed to a new anthology dealing with mental health will showcase their work during a showcase at Thirroul this week.
Admissions is a new anthology documenting the state of mental health in Australia. It showcases more than 100 works, including poems, essays, lyrics, fiction and illustrations from leading writers, comedians and public figures.
It was edited by Port Kembla poet and writer David Stavanger and includes work by a number of Illawarra-based contributors who will attend the Admissions Wollongong Showcase at Ryan's Hotel, Thirroul, this Wednesday, November 16, from 7pm.
Helena Fox, Kirli Saunders, Tim Heffernan, Lajos Hamers, Samson Soulsby, Lilli Rodrigues-Pang, Arlea Whelan, Spencer Barberis and Alise Blayney will contribute poetry and short readings at the event.
Stavanger and Mohammad Awad are co-hosting the event and will discuss the book, which presents a wide range of voices with lived/living experience defining themselves beyond a mental illness diagnosis.
Stavanger, a poet, cultural producer, editor and former psychologist who has published several poetry collections, was the lead editor of Admissions.
High-profile contributors, including Grace Tame, Christine Anu, Omar Sakr, Felicity Ward, Steven Oliver and YouTuber Nat's What I Reckon, are among those who challenge the prescribed notions of illness, recovery, treatment and trauma while reclaiming language.
Admissions was released on October 7 to coincide with Mental Health Week. It is available at Collins Booksellers Thirroul.
Details: Admissions Wollongong Showcase, Ryan's Hotel, Thirroul (upstairs), Wednesday, November 16, from 7pm.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
