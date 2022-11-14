Bulli hospital a sad loss for community. Letters, November 15, 2022

Response to the article "Plan to demolish hospital" (Mercury, November 11) is a very sad day, indeed. A hospital originally built with the financial donations of blue collar miners, local businesses and the community. This hospital has served generations of families and local residents in the northern suburbs for over a century.
My mother's family owned Dumbrell's Butchery at Woonona. All of my mother's siblings, her cousins and some of her nephews were all born at Bulli District Hospital. And I'm sure many well established local families around Corrimal, Woonona, Bulli and Thirroul could tell a few historical tales also.
Bulli District Hospital has been around for 134 years. In 1888, a public meeting was held to establish Bulli Cottage Hospital which Bulli Colliery managers supported. In 1890, Mrs Organ donated land specifically for the hospital. In 1891 fund-raising was started and the hospital was opened six year after the Bulli Mine disaster which killed 81 men and boys.
This hospital is part of the northern suburbs and should remain so!
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Richard Burnett tells us Regis Nicoll claims the area required to provide the US with enough wind and solar energy to meet its needs is "larger than Texas and California combined". (Letters, 12/11) But the US Department of Energy says solar panels on "an area about the size of Lake Michigan could supply enough energy to power the entire United States". It points out much of this could be on rooftops.
We all need to be careful with our sources. Should we trust the retired nuclear engineer who is also the author of one book, "Why there is a God, and why it matters", or the US government department with responsibility for energy?
Lesley Walker, Northcote
Fantastic to see Samoa make the final of the Rugby League World Cup. And there's no reason they can't beat the Kangaroos.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
And there it is, the floating virus spreader. It didn't take long for the cruise industry to disembark in Sydney Harbour with more COVID cases. I'm sure people are oblivious to this new wave of COVID-19. This is where the first cases of the virus came from, the Ruby Princess. Now another infested ship sails back into the country with 823 cases.
I'm over this bloody COVID-19 like everyone else but I still treat it with respect. I must be the only one in the Illawarra wearing a mask. People look at you as if you've got two head's but prevention is better than cure. I'd rather play Russian roulette than step on a cruise ship again.
Gerard Vaughan, Lake Illawarra
