Bulli hospital a sad loss for community. Letters, November 15, 2022

Bulli hospital a sad loss for community. Letters to the Editor, November 15, 2022

November 15 2022 - 4:30am
Response to the article "Plan to demolish hospital" (Mercury, November 11) is a very sad day, indeed. A hospital originally built with the financial donations of blue collar miners, local businesses and the community. This hospital has served generations of families and local residents in the northern suburbs for over a century.

