Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Road closures planned for Picton Road

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Commuters planning on travelling on Picton Road on November 20 are being warned to find alternative routes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.