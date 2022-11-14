Road closures planned for Picton Road

Commuters planning on travelling on Picton Road on November 20 are being warned to find alternative routes.
Picton Road will be closed in both directions between the M1 Princes Motorway and Wilton between 8pm and 4am.
The closure will allow work on vegetation removal, line marking, guardrail repairs and cleaning drains to improve safety.
Those travelling between Wollongong and the Hume Motorway will detour via the M1 Princes Motorway, Mount Ousley and Appin roads, and should allow up to 20 minutes additional travel time.
Light vehicles can also use Broughton Pass between Appin and Picton roads.
Those travelling to the Hume Motorway can also detour via Macquarie Pass.
