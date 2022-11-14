Wollongong manufacturers are making it big on the global stage with products born out of passion and ground-breaking ideas.
One Mount Kembla woman has found a gateway to self-care in the form of an environmentally-friendly raw silk exfoliator while a Mangerton couple's high-end unisex fragrances are proving the sweet smell of success is multi-layered.
"I turned 40 this year and I wanted to come up with something simple for my skin which was also biodegradable at the same time," Tanya Georgie said.
"It's all about saving our skin and saving our planet", she said.
However, the process, Ms Georgie said, wasn't a simple one.
"Making something biodegradable meant I had to ensure I was following all the rules and regulations around its decomposition.
"I dug up a hole in my backyard to see if it would decompose in six months and it did! I documented the whole process," she said.
Ms Georgie's business, Georgie Skin, has grown quite a bit since its launch in 2019 with customers in the United States and Singapore now added to the client list.
"The exfoliator which has a nubby, almost flannel texture has naturally present amino acids on it, so not only are you exfoliating your skin, essentially, you're nourishing it at the same time as well."
The local businesswoman has received much positive feedback for her product, particularly around its practicality and sustainability.
"One woman said to me when she's travelling, she's still got that little self-care ritual since its so simple and raw silk is really quick-drying."
"Another woman said the exfoliator isn't granulated like other exfoliators and hence doesn't make her feel guilty knowing there aren't any granules washing down the sink,' Ms Georgie said.
A Wollongong couple who recently decided to take their hobby to the next level are now running a booming fragrance business.
Co-founders of Zimmer Parfums, Adam Zimmer and Natalia Gomez, have created a luxury perfume brand despite having starkly different career routes on their way to the fragrance industry.
For Mr Zimmer who's been a freight train driver for 18 years and Ms Gomez a former veterinary nurse this project was a manifestation of a long-time entrepreneurial dream.
"We have been able to build the brand after a lot of time, effort and a lot of mistakes", Mr Zimmer said.
"It involved a lot of sampling to see which ingredients work well together and we have had our fun with it."
The ingredients involved are all vegan and cruelty-free.
"The vanilla is from Turkey and the rose is Bulgarian rose, the sandalwood is from Australia," Ms Gomez said.
"All the fragrances are unisex, too. The foundation of our perfumes was to create fragrance that blurred the lines between men and women," Ms Gomez said.
The couple's high-end scents have been well-received by the Australian as well as the American market.
"I think our bestsellers would have to be Smoke 'n' Roses and Alchemy," the couple said.
The former fragrance has been described as a seductive rose, decadent gourmands and elusive light tobacco haze whereas the latter can be best described as comforting, woody, spicy, powdery with a sweet hit of rum and tonka.
