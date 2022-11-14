Another COVID Christmas looms, as Illawarra cases triple in three weeks

It's less than six weeks out from Christmas, and - for the third year running - there's a new COVID-19 wave kicking off.
In 2020, the Avalon Beach cluster which set off new restrictions and limited family gatherings across Greater Sydney (and Wollongong) hit on December 20. Then in 2021, just as the government slashed restrictions Omicron arrived in Australia and cases spread fast through festive revellers.
Now, after months of declining cases and the removal of almost all mandated public health measures, there's a new crop of sub-variants causing cases to spike again, prompting warnings from health officials.
The next wave has well and truly hit the Illawarra, with some numbers indicating case numbers have tripled in three weeks.
NSW Health and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) both publish a set of COVID case data each week, however they are hard to compare as they each cover a slightly different time period.
Looking at both sets of figures however, it is clear local cases are rising fast.
In the seven day period to November 10 there were 1326 new cases in the district (according to ISLHD), compared to the week to November 4, when there were 962 (according to NSW Health's Respiratory Surveillance Report).
In the previous week's reports, there were 804 cases in the week ending November 3 and 608 in the week ending October 29.
ISLHD public health physician and clinical epidemiologist Dr Victoria Westley-Wise said daily figures also indicated a steep rise.
"Last week we've averaged about 200 cases a day in the Illawarra, and three weeks before that it was 70 per day - so it's tripled really in about three weeks," she said.
She said case numbers were likely much higher than the reported numbers, as it was no longer mandatory to report RAT results or to isolate with the virus.
"But at the same time, testing numbers are going up and people are still reporting, and they can still register their positive RAT so we know what is happening," she said.
So what does this mean for the festive season, and how can residents make sure they're doing what they can to stop the spread of the virus?
Firstly, Dr Westley-Wise urged anyone who is eligible to come forward for a booster. However, there hasn't been much of an uptick in the Illawarra residents heeding that advice.
On November 9, 71.3 per cent of Wollongong residents had their first booster (third shot for most people), and just 45.5 per cent of people over 30 had their second.
These figures have remained stagnant - rising just 0.1 and 0.4 percentage points respectively in a month.
"We want those rates to go up - hopefully if people are not up to date, now is the time," Dr Westley-Wise said. "They should definitely get another COVID jab if they can - we are in the wave."
The government's vaccine booking system shows plenty of vacancies at GP clinics and pharmacies across the Illawarra for those wanting to be vaccinated this week.
Dr Victoria Westley-Wise said there was modelling showing cases would peak in early to mid-December, possibly a little alter, with the peak in hospitalisations and deaths generally known to lag case numbers by several weeks.
She said most of the health advice remained the same as in previous COVID waves, and said - despite it not being mandated - it was vital to help keep individuals and the wider community safe.
"The really important thing is, if you are sick, you should stay away from people. That would mean not going to work, stay away from high risk settings," she said.
"If you are sick, get a test - stay up to date with vaccinations - and that is about minimising the chance of you getting really sick."
"It's all advice, but it's all about everyone keeping themselves well, their loved ones well and making sure the health system is okay too."
Do RAT tests still work with the new variants?
"RAT tests definitely still work, and if people get any cold or flu-like symptom, they should firstly stay away from other people, and they should also get tested," Dr Westley-Wise said.
"That's so that they can get early treatment if need be, and also so they know their status so they can avoid putting other people at risk."
"Both of the tests still work with the variants - but, just as it was previously, RATs still don't work quite as well. If you have symptoms you should really get a test and the PCR is a gold standard, ideally."
"If you're a high risk person and you have symptoms, you should get a PCR. But if you're not necessarily high risk and you do a RAT and it's negative, you should do another RAT in 24 hours."
Are the PCR testing centres still open?
Yes. You can find locations here.
Is social distancing still a thing?
"If you have cold and flu symptoms, if you have COVID or whatever you have got, you shouldn't be exposing other people," Dr Westley-Wise said.
"You should be staying at home if you can and not going to visit high risk people - so maybe your grandparents, mum or dad or going to a residential aged care or health facility."
What about masks?
"Mask wearing has dropped off, but people should really get their masks on again, when they are indoors and. especially when it is crowded," she said.
"And definitely if you are sick, for whatever reason if you absolutely have got to go out, please wear a mask."
Will the hospital cope with another COVID wave?
"From a public health and epidemiological point of view, we know what the modelling is saying and what's expected is that with this wave - and we're not exactly sure when it will peak and how high - but we don't expect the case numbers and hospitalisations to be as high as during the most recent wave (the BA.5 wave peak in July)," Dr Westley-Wise said.
"So therefore, we coped then so we will cope now. I know it was stressful and not ideal in terms of people getting sick and needing to be hospitalised and workers in the hospital - but somehow the system coped then and we don't expect it to get to that level."
Is it safe to have Christmas parties?
"It's summer, which is great, so as much as possible if you can get together with people outdoors, then do it outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces indoors," she said.
"That makes a lot of difference in terms of the risk of COVID. So if there's a barbie going on, or even Christmas lunch, try and organise it for outside."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
