A Shellharbour psychologist has put a new spin on the annual Movember challenge for men's mental and physical health.
Rhy Baker already has well manicured facial hair, so rather than grow it longer for the November moustache-fest he has opted to mow 100 lawns this month, with his eye on the Sydney Cricket Ground as a finale.
"So far I've been doing family members [lawns], a lady whose mum just passed and the house is going up for sale," he said.
"I mowed for another elderly lady who doesn't have capacity and time and money, so it's nice to help."
Mr Baker has been documenting his progress on Instagram and Youtube and hopes some higher powers might call on him and his humble push mower to snip the SCG, but he's also keen to hear from people in need.
He is also keen for donations through the Movember website (he can be found under RhyMows).
Movember has been running since 2003 as a way to encourage men to talk about their mental health as well as get their physical health checked for signs of prostate and testicular cancer.
"My own personal experience is about looking after yourself," Mr Baker said. "Mowing is a way for me to have a healthy break. Mental health is something lots of people experience - its very common - there is a super great benefit for reaching out for support."
