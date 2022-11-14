Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Health cautions consumers to watch out for poppy seed poisoning symptoms

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong dietitian Renee Jennings (above) and UOW dietetics and nutrition expert Eleanor Beck (below). Supplied picture

One Wollongong expert believes she can explain why eight people have been hospitalised in NSW with poppy seed poisoning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.