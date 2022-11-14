One Wollongong expert believes she can explain why eight people have been hospitalised in NSW with poppy seed poisoning.
According to NSW Health, consumption of poppy seeds in drinks has been the recent cause of poppy seed poisoning characterised by seizures, muscle pain and muscle spasms.
Now University of Wollongong's discipline leader in nutrition and dietetics, Eleanor Beck, believes the symptoms are being experienced by drinkers of poppy seed tea.
"I believe there's a trend around poppy seed tea. There was a paper in the US last year looking into people using it around withdrawals," Professor Beck said.
"Poppy seed is where you get opium from, there's a particular component of it which shouldn't be in the poppy seed but maybe when they're not washed properly that's when people get the poisoning. It could also just be people using ridiculously large amounts," she said.
Professor Beck suspects the toxicity could also just be specific to a particular batch which hasn't been made fit for consumption.
"Or it could be the way you have the tea, If you have it as a tea and put lemons in it to make it acidic, it's more likely to extract the chemicals out of them," she said.
NSW Health reported "preliminary investigation suggests that high levels of a naturally occurring chemical in the raw poppy seeds may be a factor, which needs to be well-cooked to be destroyed".
Wollongong dietitian Renee Jennings believes there are multiple other ways in which poppy seeds can be consumed to maximise its benefits.
"Poppy seeds like many seeds are high in antioxidants, fibre, protein and calcium. They really do contain a lot of great nutrients and they're nutritionally dense meaning you don't need to eat a lot of them," Ms Jennings said.
"I usually roast them with a lot of other seeds and use them for toppings for salads and stir fries," she said.
Ms Jennings' advice to poppy seed consumers is to keep the quantity to about less than a tablespoon a day to keep in line with NSW Health directive.
Medical director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, A/Prof Darren Roberts is urging people who've consumed large amounts of poppy seeds in drinks and are experiencing unusual symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.
The NSW Poisons Information Centre can be contacted 24/7 on 13 11 26 and can provide more information about poisons and what to do in suspected cases of poppy seed poisoning.
