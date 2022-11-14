Illawarra Mercury
12-year-old boy knocked from bicycle in Unanderra is 'stable'

Updated November 14 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 1:13pm
Paramedics responded to two bicycle crashes in 24 hours over the weekend. Picture from file

A boy who was knocked from his bicycle in Unanderra on Saturday morning is in a stable condition at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick.

