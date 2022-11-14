A boy who was knocked from his bicycle in Unanderra on Saturday morning is in a stable condition at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick.
Emergency services were called to Waples Road, near the Farmborough Road roundabout at around 10.30am on Saturday.
The boy was riding his bicycle along the road just before being hit by a car.
Paramedics were on scene and treated the child for serious head injuries.
An ambulance spokesperson said it was not yet clear how the boy came off the bike.
A rescue helicopter was required to airlift the boy to Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick and a section of Waples Road was closed off on Saturday.
The tragedy occurred less than 24 hours after another 12-year-old was hit by a car at Corrimal.
The boy was reportedly hit by a woman in her 40s driving a Ford Falcon sedan with two passengers.
The boy in the Corrimal incident has been discharged from hospital.
Police have not laid charges in either incident.
