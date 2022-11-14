Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury compares groceries at Aldi, Coles, Woolworths and Leisure Coast

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 1:19pm
Grocery comparisons from March, June and November. Pictures by ACM designers.

While the cost of a basket of groceries has remained steady since June, Illawarra locals are still paying 20 per cent more for their shop than they were in March.

