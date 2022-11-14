While the cost of a basket of groceries has remained steady since June, Illawarra locals are still paying 20 per cent more for their shop than they were in March.
In March and June, The Mercury compared the price of a shopping basket of essentials at Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast market to see how much a shop actually costs, and which chain came out on top.
On Monday, The Mercury got the same shopping list back out again to see if anything had changed and if we could track rising food costs in our grocery bill.
Our shopping list included staples like milk, bread, eggs and cheese, as well as broccoli, berries and bananas for a fruit and vegetable comparison and chicken breast, pasta and rice.
So, how much does a staples shop actually cost, and what's changed?
Prices have remained reasonably steady since June, but the bill for the same items at all four shops is still 20 per cent higher than it was in March, with the price of staples like bread, milk, eggs and cheese creeping up.
The price of the grocery shop at Coles, Aldi and Woolworths all dropped by approximately one dollar in comparison to June totals, while the Leisure Coast bill crept up by the same amount.
Leisure Coast overtook Coles as the most expensive shop at $42.67 for the same items that cost $34.18 in March.
Aldi came out the cheapest at $37.71, still almost $6 more than The Mercury's Aldi shop in March.
The price of broccoli and berries has dropped since June, but staples are more expensive.
