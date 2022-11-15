Is giving pharmacists more prescription power 'madness' or a win for patients?

Visiting the GP just to renew your contraceptive pill prescription, or to get antibiotics for conditions like ear infections could be a thing of the past under new reforms being introduced by the NSW Government.
Wollongong pharmacist Asim Iqbal the plan to give pharmacists the ability to administer more vaccinations and prescribe medications for a range of conditions will make primary health care much more convenient for patients.
And, like the government he agrees it will help to take the pressure off the overburdened general practice and hospital systems.
But GPs say it is "madness" and have urged the government to reconsider.
Local GP and the Illawarra representative for the Royal Australian College of GPs Associate Professor Rowena Ivers said doctors held serious concerns for patients' safety.
"As a general practitioners, we do feel this is a move in the wrong direction, and we have concerns for the community's safety," she said.
"In particular we are concerned about antibiotic resistance, everyone is trying to use less antibiotics and then all of sudden [we have pharmacists able to prescribe them].
"There is also a conflict of interest - so GPs are not allowed to supply medications because of that conflict, and yet this allows for pharmacists to make a profit from it."
She said doctors were also worried abut the continuity of care for their patients, as they would not know all the medications they had been on or what medical advice they were given.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says the proposed reforms would relieve pressure on emergency departments and improve wait times to see a GP.
"By giving the community greater access to medications and vaccines through their local pharmacist, we are taking pressure off our hardworking GPs by giving them more time for patients with other medical issues," Mr Perrottet said.
"We are stepping up to provide yet another innovative policy to improve the lives of people by offering more support for primary care.
"The Federal Government should be providing more support for GPs and a greater amount of free bulk-billing services but we can't sit around and wait for them to catch-up and meet the growing demand."
Mr Iqbal, the pharmacist at Convenient Chemist in Wollongong, said the reforms were a "logical step forward" and would be rolled out slowly and using trials and pilot programs.
He said pharmacists would be trained, and believed some of the concerns raised by GPs were misplaced.
"The overall aim is to see if we can get each of the facets of the healthcare system, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, working to their full scope of practice, and the real winner is going to be the patients," he said.
"We are open generally longer hours than a doctor, we are more accessible to people than the doctor - and pharmacists actually see patients more, in some cases, than a doctor.
"So when a doctor prescribes cholesterol medication, they get six months worth of repeats, so the doctor will only see them every six months but we see them every month when they get their prescription filled.
"I also disagree with the idea that there is a conflict of interest - that's like saying a doctor will prescribe a blood pressure medication based on which rep came in and brought them lunch, but that's not what happens because doctors are professionals."
He said there were potential savings for patients, Medicare and the health system under the reforms.
"It is concerning that over time that it has been harder and to access your GP, and GPs are swamped - their scope of practice had increased, so we are trying to fill those gaps with situations that aren't complex, that can be treated on a pharmacy level," he said.
"The vast majority of patients who come in, we have a relationship with them, they trust us and I can see them coming in for certain treatments for minor ailments. Even now, the pharmacy is, for most people, a first point of call."
Prof Ivers acknowledged that the shortage of GPs was creating issues for patients unable to find appointment with their doctor.
However, she said these other structural problems needed to be addressed by training more GPs and raising the medicare rebates to make being a GP more financially viable.
Starting from Monday, the NSW Government's plan has authorised pharmacists to administer a wider range of public health and travel vaccinations including Japanese Encephalitis, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B, Poliomyelitis, Typhoid and Zoster.
The government will also fund a 12-month trial to evaluate allowing pharmacists to prescribe medication for urinary tract infections and support a state wide pilot where appropriately trained pharmacists can prescribe medications for certain conditions, such as skin ailments, ear infections, and contraception pills.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the trials were in step with pharmacist reforms being implemented in Queensland and would be open to pharmacists in NSW who undertook appropriate additional training.
"While some in the primary care sector have firm views on the role of pharmacists, their positive contribution to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that they are able to deliver more for their communities," Mr Hazzard said.
"NSW Health will work with the pharmacy sector, and its regulators, to inform training to ensure we maintain high safety standards, while also providing the community with more convenience."
NSW pharmacists are currently able to administer six vaccines, including COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.
An expression of interest process for participation in the urinary tract infection trial started on Monday.
