Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Is giving pharmacists more prescription power 'madness' or a win for patients?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We are open generally longer hours than a doctor, we are more accessible to people, and pharmacists actually see patients more, in some cases, than a doctor," Wollongong pharmacist Asim Iqbal says. Picture by Robert Peet.

Visiting the GP just to renew your contraceptive pill prescription, or to get antibiotics for conditions like ear infections could be a thing of the past under new reforms being introduced by the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.