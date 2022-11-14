Six foot pet snake on the loose in Warilla after wild weather

There's a six-foot long snake on the loose in Warilla, but her owner, Breeze Brimson - who just wants her beloved pet to be found safe - has assured people that it won't hurt them.
The Warilla snake enthusiast said her six-year-old diamond python, Opal, was missing when she went to check on her on Monday morning.
She believed last night's wild weather was likely to blame for Opal's escape.
"With storms and snakes, low pressure systems make them active and in the tank there's a thing where you can put the cords for their heat supply, and she's pushed the plastic protector out and fit through the hole," Ms Brimson said.
"This morning I went out and checked and she wasn't in there."
Ms Brimson, who has 11 snakes, said she was worried Opal - who, as a constrictor, isn't venomous - might be hurt out in the wild.
"She looks like the diamond pythons that are native to this area," she said.
"She's very docile, she won't hurt a fly - I have to feed her by hand. I'm worried because I know how some people, understandably, are with snakes - I'm worried someone might hurt her."
She said she had contacted the Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock, and was also on call if someone spotted the huge snake.
"Obviously people won't want to touch her and that's completely understandable," she said.
"If they come across her, they can either give me or the snake catchers a call - I don't want anyone to go out of their comfort zone."
"I'm hoping she hasn't got too far."
Snakes of all kinds across the Illawarra are very active this spring, according to Mr Peacock who has been responding to an influx of calls, particularly to remove red-bellied black snakes, from Shell Cove, Figtree, Bulli and parts of Dapto.
His advice for anyone seeing a snake is to leave catching it to the professionals.
He said about 80 per cent of people who attempt to kill, catch or interfere with the snakes get hurt, and urged residents to stay away from them if they happen to come across one.
"It's illegal to harm them as they're a protected species," Mr Peacock said.
"If you see one from a distance, don't approach it.
"If you see one, turn around and go the other way. If you stand still, then the snake will treat you as non-threatening."
If Opal - who went missing missing on Shellharbour Road, near Supercheap Auto - is spotted, Ms Brimson's number is 0475 374 577.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
