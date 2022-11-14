Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Jaydon Beveridge stationed near school leaving parents dumbfounded

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaydon Beveridge leaves Wollongong Courthouse after his sentencing in October and (insert) back at work.

A convicted sex offender has been working less than 250 metres from a Wollongong high school, leaving parents angry and uncomfortable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.