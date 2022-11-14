A convicted sex offender has been working less than 250 metres from a Wollongong high school, leaving parents angry and uncomfortable.
Jaydon Beveridge was sentenced in October for grooming two teenage girls via Snapchat.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency and intentionally inciting a child older than 10 and under 16 to do a sexual act.
In October, parents of students at a Wollongong high school saw Beveridge in his new role as a traffic controller on a work site roughly 250 metres from the school gate and on a popular route to and from school.
One parent told The Mercury they were "disappointed" and "dumfounded" that Beveridge could work so close to a school.
"I knew who he was, I've seen him in the media," the parent said. "As I'm dropping my child off to school and driving past it was a bit of a shock, 'Is that who I think it is? Why would be he be two minutes around the corner from a high school?'"
Beveridge was sentenced to a three year community corrections order and will have to complete 750 hours of community service, after sending explicit messages described by Wollongong magistrate Michael Ong as "highly disturbing".
Mr Ong said there was a low risk of Beveridge re-offending.
Beveridge has been placed on the child sex offenders register, but the terms of his conviction do not prohibit him from being within a certain distance of a school.
Parents said they saw Beveridge at the worksite for at least a week after they first noticed him and once a complaint was made to the business, he was no longer stationed at the work site.
Despite this, parents said they were asking more questions about the circumstances that could have led to Beveridge being placed there in the first place.
"It is something that happened, you've got to get on with life, but also, our students and our kids need to feel safe," a parent said. "As parents we work long hours, you're not always there, morning and afternoon, you want to be able to drop them off and trust that they'll be safe."
Beveridge, who was a basketball coach in the Illawarra prior to his court case, has appealed his conviction. A date has been set in January for his appeal to be heard in Wollongong District Court.
While some parents said their children were unaware of who they were walking past, others said their charges knew of Beveridge, a situation they described as "quite triggering".
The Mercury contacted Beveridge's employer who declined to comment.
The Child Sex Offenders Register explained
People who are convicted or sexual crimes against children are automatically listed on the NSW Child Protection Register, but the conditions and requirements of any listing will vary.
The Child Protection Register, also known as the Child Sex Offenders Register, includes details such as name, address and contact details of people who have committed crimes such as rape, sexual assault, child pornography and grooming offences.
Once the matter is finalised, the offender must register at their local police station and have to provide their details to police. The offender will also be required to notify authorities if they plan to move or leave the state, even for a short period of time such as a holiday.
In cases involving digital messaging or contact via the internet, offenders may be required to provide accounts and login details.
Offenders will also have obligations to report to police on a regular basis, to ensure their details on file are correct.
Under the legislation police are empowered to check on a registered offender and can impose penalties if an offender does not follow their obligations.
Being on the register does not mean a person is prohibited from being near a school or other location.
A separate piece of legislation, the Child Protection (Offenders Prohibition Orders) Act 2004, empowers police to apply for courts to make orders that may prohibit an offender from contacting certain people, being in specified locations or kinds of locations, or engaging in specific behaviour. These orders can be in place for up to five years.
