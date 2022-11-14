Teachers and support staff at hundreds of Catholic schools throughout NSW and the ACT will stop work for one hour - from 8.30am to 9.30am - tomorrow.
The legally protected industrial action will take place on November 15 and if not first thing in the morning, for one hour sometime during the day.
"Negotiations for a new enterprise agreement began in early February," Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch acting secretary Carol Matthews said.
"It is now November and employers are no closer to resolving pay issues."
On Friday, the NSW Industrial Relations Commission granted teachers in state schools pay rises of 2.29 per cent in 2022 and 2.53 per cent next year.
Catholic employers aren't legally bound by this ruling.
Teachers and support staff have long been pushed to breaking point not only by uncompetitive salaries but also by increased workloads and the lingering pandemic, she said.
READ MORE: Teen girls missing from Wollongong
The union is calling for practical action to reduce the unnecessary administrative burden on teachers to allow proper time for lesson planning.
"Employers have so far refused to discuss simple, sector-wide measures we know could mitigate workload pressure," Ms Matthews said.
"Teachers care deeply about their students and understand the inconvenience Tuesday's brief stop work will cause. They are left with no option but to take action in an attempt to bring their employers to the negotiating table.
"Staff shortages are already severe, and with COVID rearing its ugly head again, a response from employers is more urgent than ever."
The IEUA NSW/ACT Branch represents more than 19,000 teachers and support staff in the Catholic diocesan sector, and more than 32,000 members in the non-government sector overall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.