Wollongong teachers and principals have been left "angry" and "disappointed" by a real pay cut.
On Friday, the NSW Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) approved a 2.75 per cent pay rise in 2022 and a three per cent pay increase from 1 January 2023.
The NSW Education Department will also tip in a one-off lump sum to the 2022 pay rise, equivalent to 0.25 per cent of a teacher's annual salary.
With inflation at 7.3 per cent as of the September 2022 quarter and with that figure expected to rise, Duncan McDonald, Wollongong organiser for the NSW Teachers Federation, said the decision meant teachers were going backwards.
"This is a real wage cut and this is not going to keep teachers in the workforce," he said.
In a state-wide survey of public sector employees, two in three teachers reported feeling burnt out by their work.
The large workloads and less competitive salaries mean more teachers are leaving the workforce and fewer graduates are joining the ranks, according to the government's own figures.
In answer to a question in NSW parliament, education minister Sarah Mitchell said there were 2459 full time vacancies across the state as of the start of term 4.
Mr McDonald said in the Illawarra there were over a hundred vacancies.
"People are very attracted to working in the Illawarra, they were not difficult to staff areas, but they are now."
The six per cent pay rise offer over two years - in line with the NSW governments public sector wage cap - would not address unsustainable workloads, Mr McDonald said, with principals reporting working on average nearly 60 hours a week and classroom teachers 54 hours.
Ms Mitchell said the government had a significant reform to address teacher shortages.
"Making sure our teachers receive the maximum increases they are eligible for has been a focus for me and the NSW Government," she said.
Ms Mitchell said teachers had received a 30 per cent pay increase since 2011.
Catholic school teachers will take an hour of protected industrial action this week in response to the IRC findings, calling upon dioceses to match the government funding increase and address staff shortages in the Catholic sector.
