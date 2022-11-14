Night work will shut Lawrence Hargrave Drive

Lawrence Hargrave Drive will close for a single night next week for routine maintenance work.
Weather permitting, there will be work between Stonehaven Road at Stanwell Tops and Chellow Dene Avenue in Stanwell Park between 8pm and 4am on Monday, November 21.
Detours will be in place via the M1 Princes Motorway and Bulli Pass as well as Otford Road and Walker Street.
Motorists are asked to allow 20 minutes extra travel time.
The work will involve the clearing gutters and drains, maintenance of guardrails, litter collection to improve safety for road users and vegetation maintenance.
