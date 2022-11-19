Illawarra Mercury

Illawarra Convoy traffic route and best vantage points for 2022

By Newsroom
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Peacock from Horsely cheering on the 2019 Illawarra Convoy as it made its way down Mount Ousley. Picture by Robert Peet.

Illawarra residents will hear the sound of horns this Sunday with a familiar smell of oil and burnt rubber, as the annual Illawarra Convoy revs through the region for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.