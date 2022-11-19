Illawarra residents will hear the sound of horns this Sunday with a familiar smell of oil and burnt rubber, as the annual Illawarra Convoy revs through the region for charity.
The long-standing charity event run by Wollongong radio station i98 and parent company the WIN Network will see an eye-catching procession of trucks, cars and motorcycles which ends in a "free family fun day" near Albion Park Rail.
This year Sneaky Sound System and The Black Sorrows will perform to the masses for free at the family fun day finishing the mechanical journey.
An abundance of lead vehicles will start their 80 kilometre journey at Appin starting at 8.15am, before heading down Mount Ousley then through Cringila, Warrawong and Warilla on the way to Shellharbour Regional Airport, with spectators lining the streets to watch.
All vehicles should arrive at their destination between 9am to 10am, according to the event's website.
More than $20 million has been raised in the event's history, according to their website. Monies raised go to the Illawarra Community Foundation who distribute funds to families in need and local charity organisations.
Other things the family can see at Shellharbour Airport include Little Big Rigs Sydney will set up a track for their 1/14 scale models; carnival rides and market stalls; plus if weather permitting a car display.
Convoy contributes to a range of local groups and individuals through the Illawarra Community Foundation, according to the event's website, while the administrative and financial costs of running the event are managed by members of the foundation.
For more details, or to donate to the cause, or to apply for assistance fro the charity, visit: https://illawarraconvoy.com.au/.
