A multi-agency operation rescued a 20-year-old man trapped by fast-flowing water at Tahmoor's Mermaid Pool.
The man was unable to climb the rock face to safety due to fast-moving water on Monday afternoon.
Rescue operators from Picton Fire and Rescue waded through the river to reach the other side of the cliff face where the man was stuck on a rock ledge.
They set up a rope hauling system off the 30-metre cliff and lowered a firefighter to the swimmer about 3.30pm.
"The man was then put into a safety harness and assisted to the location where Fire and Rescue NSW Station 008 Liverpool Vertical Rescue Operators extricated him back up to the top," a Picton Fire & Rescue Station 421 spokesperson said.
It is understood the man was uninjured but possibly suffering light hypothermia.
Specialist heavy rescue experts from Fire Rescue NSW joined a NSW Ambulance Special Casualty Access Team, NSW Police and the Rural Fire Service at the scene.
