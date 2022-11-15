Warmer weather has lured cockroaches and other pests from their crevices this week and local pest control businesses are booked out managing the swarm.
Port Kembla local Steve Miller, who has been running Millers Pest Management in the Illawarra for nine years, said there has been an increase in pest call-outs over the last two weeks after temperatures jumped.
"Cockroaches are coming because of the humidity - as the summer progresses, it gets warmer and cockroaches breed quicker," Mr Miller said.
"They can drop eggs every couple of weeks, and those eggs will take a few weeks to hatch."
On Monday, temperatures reached 26 degrees in Wollongong - a warm invitation for pests to emerge.
Mr Miller said lately he has seen roaches crawling on the road in Port Kembla while driving at night.
Administrator Suzy Lasala from Advanced Pest Control Wollongong said the company is booked out completely for the next two weeks.
The relentless wet weather this year and the first rays of sun over the past two weeks has driven pests from their hiding places.
"Weather has got a lot to do with it, and the rain we've had, they're coming out of their hiding spots because they're getting flooded," Ms Lasala said.
As control companies cannot spray in the wet, the warm weather this week has seen their schedule booked out completely, she said.
Ms Lasala said keeping a clean environment at home, including disposing of food scraps and cleaning dirty dishes can help limit cockroaches and pests that are drawn to warm kitchen areas.
Bond cleaner Michael Bellino from Be Bright Windang said tenants in rental properties may not even be aware of infestations, as cockroaches often hide in ceilings, walls and in appliance motors like fridges.
When Mr Bellino comes through to do a bond clean, it's often after pest control have been through, and Mr Bellino is witness to the aftermath.
More pests have been out and about after this year's drenching rain, he said.
Mr Miller said he's also been called to an increasing number of birds and rats this year in the Illawarra, with pigeons causing problems south of Windang bridge, and nests of miner birds and other introduced species closer to the escarpment.
