Seattle Bazley shaved four seconds off his own u/14s 90m hurdles to 21.20s; Kailee Moore similarly dropped her own u/20s 100m hurdles record to 15.29 and Olivia Sivills (women's U/20s) ran the 1km in 3'26.69s, taking 50s off the old mark. Nick Horton (open men's 110m hurdles) ran 17.59s, beating the previous record by five seconds and Tia Hatchman beat her own u/20s 100m record lowering it to 13.22s. Elise Lattimore claimed her first club record in the open 1000m, running a time of 3'45.93s, 40s quicker than the previous one. Tracey Hind's club debut claimed the inaugural 30-39 women's 100m hurdles record running it in 31.83s; Rodney Tebbutt (M50-59's) improved his own javelin record to an impressive 52.41m; and Anthony Howlett (M50-59) improved his own long jump record to an impressive 4.69m.

