With an early season enthusiasm stimulated by an influx of many keen new members, Athletics Wollongong club records have been tumbling in droves.
Peter Kidd, now competing in the men's 60-69 group, totally disregarded his age change and obliterated a number of standing records. Firstly he lowered the 400m time to 70.77s and the 2km to 8'26.19s. Kidd continued on his path of record destruction by smashing the 200m to 30.94s, 800m to 2,52.60, high jump to 1.35m, the 100m hurdles to 22.80s and the 1km to 3,43.38s.
Ros Perry set a new time to beat in the 70-79 women's 1000m at 9'07.00 and the 800m at 4'27.23. Other record breakers were Sonny O'Brien (u/12s triple jump 8.00m); Nick Horton (open men high jump 1.94); Aaron de Jager (30-39 men 200m 26.85); Maiya Hewitt (u/14s triple jump 10.74m); Emma O'Sullivan (40-49 women's 800m 2'33.80 and smashed 50 seconds off the 1km to 3'21.58s); Rina Flynn (60-69 women's 800m 3'38.27); Carol McCord (women's 70-79 high jump 0.90m) and Randy O'Brien (u/12s discus 32.06m), beating the previous record by more than two metres set back in 1996.
Seattle Bazley shaved four seconds off his own u/14s 90m hurdles to 21.20s; Kailee Moore similarly dropped her own u/20s 100m hurdles record to 15.29 and Olivia Sivills (women's U/20s) ran the 1km in 3'26.69s, taking 50s off the old mark. Nick Horton (open men's 110m hurdles) ran 17.59s, beating the previous record by five seconds and Tia Hatchman beat her own u/20s 100m record lowering it to 13.22s. Elise Lattimore claimed her first club record in the open 1000m, running a time of 3'45.93s, 40s quicker than the previous one. Tracey Hind's club debut claimed the inaugural 30-39 women's 100m hurdles record running it in 31.83s; Rodney Tebbutt (M50-59's) improved his own javelin record to an impressive 52.41m; and Anthony Howlett (M50-59) improved his own long jump record to an impressive 4.69m.
Meanwhile, the fourth round of the Treloar Shield was recently held at the Campbelltown track.
Chelsy Wayne threw an enormous 46.43 PB in the open women's discus; Delta Amidzovski won the 100m hurdles in 13.45s and came sixth in the open 200m in 24.40s, while William Willis claimed silver in the u/18s hurdles with 40.02m.
Jack Johanson (U/14s) won bronze in both 60m (7.79s) and 200m (25.04s); Calem Brown (u/18s) finished fifth in the 60m (7.17s) and sixth in 200m (22.66s); and Mayia Hewitt (U/14s) picked up silver in the 200m (25.69s) and gold in triple jump (10.98m). Contesting a very large and competitive field, Mitchell O'Neil was 10th in the 60m (7.13s) and sixth in the 200m (21.91s).
It was great to see an encouraging early season time of 24.38s to Tierney Dunne in the open women's 200m; while Ella Hewitt (u/18s) accredited herself well in the 200m (26.58s) and triple jump (10.32m). Jett Link managed 7.21s in the open men's 60m and 23.01s in the 200m; and Scarlett Dunne (u/14s women's) mustered 28.01s in the 200m.
In other news, seven club athletes competed in the Illawong High Velocity meet in late October. Competing in the open class, Athletics Wollongong's best results were Liam Halloran finishing first in high jump with 1.75m and Kailee Moore coming fourth in the 100m with 12.16s. Emily Benefiel mustered 1.45m in the high jump 1.45m; Isaac Parks managed 11.36s in 100m; Michael Doodson ran 12.8s in 100m and 60.78s in 400m; Mitchell O'Neill mustered an 10.92s in the 100m and 52.97s in 400m, and "super coach" Rebekah Power mustered 12.77s in 100m, 26.63s in 200m and 61.05s in 400m.
Congrats to the club's small squad of middle distance enthusiasts who competed in the NSW 3km Championships at ES Marks field. Twelve-year-old Harry Keats contested the B level open class 800m and scored a very quick sixth in 2'09.11; Tayissa Buchanan again showed her class in the A level 800m coming fifth in 2'14.55; Olivia Sivills scored 11'28'31 in the female 3000m; and Darcy Carless ran 9'13.18 in the male 3km event.
The Masters Pan Pacific Games were held in Brisbane from November 5-6. These Games involve a number of sports including athletics and takes in athletes from Pacific Nations.
Athletics Wollongong's three Masters warriors were Anthony Howlett, Rina Flynn and Montse Ros.
Howlett (men's 50-54) won silver in the 100m hurdles with 19.81s, 400m hurdles with 71.56s and high jump with 1.40m, and then came fourth in the 800m (2'30.86s) and seventh in discus (29.43m). Flynn (women's 60-64) secured bronze in the 100m with 16.20s, fourth in the 200m with 34.70s, fifth in 800m with 3'36.17s and fifth in the shot put with 6.58m. Ros (women's 40-44) had a blinder in the pole vault, breaking the meet and NSW records with a leap of 2.92m.
