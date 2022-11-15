Award win a real gem for Gold City Jewellers Advertising Feature

Gold City Jewellers at Warilla Grove won the Outstanding Jewellery Store category at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

The stunning jewellery and exceptional service on offer at Gold City Jewellers has been recognised at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.

The Warilla Grove based business was named as this year's winner in the Outstanding Jewellery Store category.

Gold City Jewellers' owner Tony Aroutsidis said, "We are a passionate and hardworking team and it's an honour to be recognised."

It's not the first time the business has won at the awards - they received the award in the same category in both 2011 and 2012.

The family-owned and operated business has a 30 year history in the Illawarra. They began trading in 1992 at Lake South and moved to their current location at Warilla Grove in 1996.

Owner Tony Aroutsidis is a diamond expert and leads a passionate, caring and knowledgeable team.

Gold City Jewellers offer a wide selection of diamond rings, rings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings and watches.



"We specialise in custom engagement and wedding rings and feature the Illawarra's largest selection of diamonds in-store and online," Tony said.

"We are the only Antwerp Diamond Broker in the Illawarra and offer a Lifetime Diamond Guarantee.

"We use only the best diamonds when we create our stunning designs. As part of the largest jewellery-buying group in Australasia, we can source for you the best diamond or other precious gem at the most affordable price."

Having dedicated in-house jewellers allows for a more personalised, prompt and efficient service.



Jewellery can be repaired on the premises, so nothing is sent out of the store. This is particularly important for those with invaluable family heirlooms and sentimental pieces. Same-day ring resizing is also available.



It is a one stop shop for personalised jewellery and exceptional customer service. Whether your preference is traditional, the latest trends, or you would like to have your own unique designs - Gold City Jewellers is the store for you!



They also have a second-hand dealers licence - so you can trade in your old jewellery for something new.



With Christmas just around the corner you can find a beautiful jewellery gift that shows you really care from Gold City Jewellers.

Located at Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, 43-57 Shellharbour Road, Warilla. For more information phone 4296 8648, go to goldcityjewellers.com.au or follow them on Facebook @goldcityjewellers or on Instagram at gold_city_jewellers