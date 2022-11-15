World renowned Wollongong scientist Professor Justin Yerbury was awarded the keys to the city for his "extraordinary contribution to the wellbeing of humanity" in a special ceremony on Monday night.
Professor Yerbury, a molecular biologist who is researching motor neuron disease, said he was honoured to receive the prestigious accolade.
"The award to me is a recognition of the hard work and sacrifice that my team has made in our quest to improve the lives of Australians living with MND," he said when accepting the keys.
"It is a reflection of the amazing efforts of those who make it all possible. Some of whom are in the room today.
"You have provided me with the inspiration and the perspiration and the friendship and the love that has allowed me to be the best I can be. Thank you."
Professor Yerbury was himself diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2016, and has since driven new research into the causes of cell dysfunction.
The presentation of the Keys to the City follow Professor Yerbury's recognition as Wollongong's Citizen of the Year in the Australia Day Awards in 2019.
He was also made a member of the Order of Australia in 2020 for his significant service to education and research in the field of biological sciences, and was recently awarded the prestigious 2022 Eureka Prize for Scientific Research.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said being handed keys to the city is one of the most prestigious ways Wollongong City Council recognises a persons efforts on behalf of the community, and thanked Professor Yerbury for his "extraordinary contribution".
"On behalf of the City of Wollongong, thank you for your achievements and contribution to some of the most cutting-edge research about the pathology of Motor Neuron Disease.
"Professor Yerbury's research in the field of biological sciences, his leadership in his field, tenacity of spirit and advocacy for those with disability is inspirational.
"He is exactly the sort of person we want to celebrate in our city, and it's a privilege to be able to acknowledge Professor Yerbury by awarding him the keys to the city."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
