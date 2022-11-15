Great brows don't happen by chance Advertising Feature

Barbara Ihnat is the founder of Lux Brow Bar in Wollongong. Pictures supplied

Have you heard about reverse ageing? Established in 2015, Lux Brow Bar is turning back the clock for its clients.

Lux Brow Bar, located in the Illawarra, is a favourite fountain of youth, offering services including brows, lashes, surgery-free facelifts and cosmetic tattoos.



Operating from an immaculate salon focused on hygiene and safety, founder Barbara Ihnat is the recent winner of the best Brows and Lashes Services award at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.



This victory coincides with recently being awarded International Permanent Makeup Artist of the Year at the Brow Awards in London.

Barbara said being a winner at the Local Business Awards is a moment that moved her to tears.

"Our clients' beauty transformations are at the heart of everything we do. All of the hard work has been worth it," she said.



"I'd like to thank my girls in the salon, Aimee and Lulu, for providing world-class service and sharing my vision. My husband Drew and our two girls, Thea-Rose and London, who are my love and inspiration at home.



"I'm so thankful every day for them. I'd like to thank my business coaches, Jade and Aaron from JadeStart, for believing in me and encouraging me to be here. And most of all, I'd like to thank our clients who allow us to do what we love daily."

Barbara believes that, "Great brows don't happen by chance."



When asked about it, she said: "Beauty is important. It's about self-esteem and confidence. Today, you can choose how you want to look, and we have the technology to provide non-evasive services that enhance your natural beauty without needing surgery. Our clients are turning heads everywhere."

With two recent awards under their belt, the team at Lux Brow Bar are widening the gap of being the premiere destination for beauty services.



"We're approachable, and people can ask us anything," Barbara said. "We offer free consultations and give people exactly what they want."

Lux Brow Bar specialises in cosmetic brows, brow sculpt tint and henna, threading, lamination, lash lift and tint, dermaplaning and fibro plasma treatment.



Their high standards attract clients from all over Australia to relax in the comfort of their gorgeous studio, poised for an individually-crafted beauty experience like never before.



Lux Brow Bar is located at Suite 3, 119 Corrimal Street, Wollongong. To get in touch message them on Instagram @luxbrow.bar or call 4200 6953. You can also find out more about their services by visiting luxbrowbar.com.au