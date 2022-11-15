Illawarra Mercury

Barbara Ihnat is the founder of Lux Brow Bar in Wollongong. Pictures supplied

Have you heard about reverse ageing? Established in 2015, Lux Brow Bar is turning back the clock for its clients.

Lux Brow Bar, located in the Illawarra, is a favourite fountain of youth, offering services including brows, lashes, surgery-free facelifts and cosmetic tattoos.

Operating from an immaculate salon focused on hygiene and safety, founder Barbara Ihnat is the recent winner of the best Brows and Lashes Services award at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.

This victory coincides with recently being awarded International Permanent Makeup Artist of the Year at the Brow Awards in London.

Barbara said being a winner at the Local Business Awards is a moment that moved her to tears.

"Our clients' beauty transformations are at the heart of everything we do. All of the hard work has been worth it," she said.

"I'd like to thank my girls in the salon, Aimee and Lulu, for providing world-class service and sharing my vision. My husband Drew and our two girls, Thea-Rose and London, who are my love and inspiration at home.

"I'm so thankful every day for them. I'd like to thank my business coaches, Jade and Aaron from JadeStart, for believing in me and encouraging me to be here. And most of all, I'd like to thank our clients who allow us to do what we love daily."

Barbara believes that, "Great brows don't happen by chance."

When asked about it, she said: "Beauty is important. It's about self-esteem and confidence. Today, you can choose how you want to look, and we have the technology to provide non-evasive services that enhance your natural beauty without needing surgery. Our clients are turning heads everywhere."

With two recent awards under their belt, the team at Lux Brow Bar are widening the gap of being the premiere destination for beauty services.

"We're approachable, and people can ask us anything," Barbara said. "We offer free consultations and give people exactly what they want."

Lux Brow Bar specialises in cosmetic brows, brow sculpt tint and henna, threading, lamination, lash lift and tint, dermaplaning and fibro plasma treatment.

Their high standards attract clients from all over Australia to relax in the comfort of their gorgeous studio, poised for an individually-crafted beauty experience like never before.

Lux Brow Bar is located at Suite 3, 119 Corrimal Street, Wollongong. To get in touch message them on Instagram @luxbrow.bar or call 4200 6953. You can also find out more about their services by visiting luxbrowbar.com.au

The team at Lux, Lulu, Barbara and Aimee, say beauty transformations are at the heart of everything they do.
Congratulations to this year's winnersAdvertising Feature

The best businesses and business people in the Illawarra and South Coast have been recognised at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.

Fairy Meadow bakery, Pasticceria Massimo Papa was crowned the top honour of Business of the Year while Sidney Curran from Curran Plumbing and Electrical was presented with the Business Person of the Year award.

The 2022 winners are:

Business of the Year

  • Pasticceria Massimo Papa

Business Person of the Year

  • Sidney Curran, Curran Plumbing & Electrical

Youth Award

  • Sam Scobie, Ray White Kiama

Automotive Services

  • ProFab Motorsport

Bakery/Cake Business

  • Pasticceria Massimo Papa

Beauty Services

  • Skin Correctives

Brows & Lashes Services

  • Lux Brow Bar

Butcher

  • Christians Premium Meats

Cafe

Little Bird & Co

Dance Studio

  • Joanne Grace School of Dance

Early Childhood Centre

  • Little Wonders Early Learning Centre

Education Service

  • All Onsite Training and Assessment

Electrical Services

  • D.Frame Electrical

Fashion

  • 5 Feathers

Fast Food/Takeaway

  • Captain Pizza

Fitness Services

  • Pilates Haus

Florist

  • Ruby Oak Floristry

Fruit & Vegetable Shop

  • Nowra Farmers Market

Hairdresser

  • Blow Bar On Queen

Health Improvement Services

  • Ave Maria Trust

Jewellery Store

  • Gold City Jewellers - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre

Martial Arts Business

  • Adapt Academy

New Business

  • Beach Road Surgery & Skin Clinic

Pet Care

  • Equine & Canine Joint Plus

Pharmacy

  • Choice Pharmacy - Vincentia Marketplace

Photography Business

  • HILL TO AIR

Professional Services

  • FinCare Accounting - Wollongong

Real Estate Agency

  • Illawarra Estate Agents

Restaurant

  • Miss Arda

Service & Trade

  • Shoalhaven New Image Kitchens

Sole Operator

  • Caroline Jolly Interiors

Specialised Business

  • Buckaroo Leatherworks

Specialised Retail Business

  • Beskar - Dapto Mall
Award win a real gem for Gold City JewellersAdvertising Feature

Gold City Jewellers at Warilla Grove won the Outstanding Jewellery Store category at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

The stunning jewellery and exceptional service on offer at Gold City Jewellers has been recognised at the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.

The Warilla Grove based business was named as this year's winner in the Outstanding Jewellery Store category.

Gold City Jewellers' owner Tony Aroutsidis said, "We are a passionate and hardworking team and it's an honour to be recognised."

It's not the first time the business has won at the awards - they received the award in the same category in both 2011 and 2012.

The family-owned and operated business has a 30 year history in the Illawarra. They began trading in 1992 at Lake South and moved to their current location at Warilla Grove in 1996.

Owner Tony Aroutsidis is a diamond expert and leads a passionate, caring and knowledgeable team.

Gold City Jewellers offer a wide selection of diamond rings, rings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, earrings and watches.

"We specialise in custom engagement and wedding rings and feature the Illawarra's largest selection of diamonds in-store and online," Tony said.

"We are the only Antwerp Diamond Broker in the Illawarra and offer a Lifetime Diamond Guarantee.

"We use only the best diamonds when we create our stunning designs. As part of the largest jewellery-buying group in Australasia, we can source for you the best diamond or other precious gem at the most affordable price."

Having dedicated in-house jewellers allows for a more personalised, prompt and efficient service.

Jewellery can be repaired on the premises, so nothing is sent out of the store. This is particularly important for those with invaluable family heirlooms and sentimental pieces. Same-day ring resizing is also available.

It is a one stop shop for personalised jewellery and exceptional customer service. Whether your preference is traditional, the latest trends, or you would like to have your own unique designs - Gold City Jewellers is the store for you!

They also have a second-hand dealers licence - so you can trade in your old jewellery for something new.

With Christmas just around the corner you can find a beautiful jewellery gift that shows you really care from Gold City Jewellers.

Located at Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, 43-57 Shellharbour Road, Warilla. For more information phone 4296 8648, go to goldcityjewellers.com.au or follow them on Facebook @goldcityjewellers or on Instagram at gold_city_jewellers

