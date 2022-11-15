Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man calls for bait signs near Seven Mile Beach after shock death of kelpie Slinky

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slinky the rescue kelpie pictured in Dee Why, and one of the bait signs near Seven Mile Beach. Pictures supplied by David Palmer.

After watching his "best friend" suffer a traumatic death, David Palmer is pushing for more signage around parts of a popular South Coast beach to warn visitors and residents of poisonous bait along the nearby National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.