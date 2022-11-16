It's almost surreal for Jane Malcolm to be in Netherlands, touring a reconstruction of the horrific wreckage of a plane her parents were on board eight years ago.
"It was just devastating, they missed out on so much life," she said. "Being here is a huge milestone."
Ms Malcolm is the daughter of Kanahooka couple Michael and Carol Clancy, who were among the 298 people killed when a Malaysian Airlines flight was shot down by a missile in July 2014.
The Illawarra school teachers boarded flight MH17 to celebrate their retirement on the "trip of a lifetime", but never made it home.
"This was such a big deal to them, they'd never been to Europe before," Ms Malcolm said.
"It's upsetting they were killed with 80 children considering they spent all their lives teaching primary school kids, and they could do nothing to help them."
This week, Ms Malcom and a contingent of Australians have taken their grief to the Netherlands to watch an Amsterdam court deliver its verdict in the trial of four men accused of murdering the passengers and crew on board the flight.
"I think for most families, this is a big milestone," Ms Malcom said.
On trial are three Russians - Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov - and one Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
All have links to Russian intelligence and are accused of moving a Buk missile launcher, carrying four missiles, from Russia to Ukraine in the hours prior to MH17 coming down.
They are believed to have brought the missile over the border from Russia.
The men, presumed to be in hiding, are being tried in their absence and will not be jailed if found guilty.
Russia has always denied responsibility.
Ms Malcolm hopes the truth prevails after she and all the other families of victims had to endure "lies" from the Russian government.
"What happened was devastating ... but the added impact of being insanely lied to by the for eight years was worse," she said.
"There's also that horrible feeling that the people who killed my parents are still out there committing war crimes.
"But on the other hand, it's going to be really good to finally have a verdict and have the truth out there. It's very mixed emotions."
Ms Malcolm's first gut-wrenching journey to Amsterdam after the downing of the plane was to attend the opening of a memorial for the victims near the Schiphol airport in 2017.
"The year it opened, trees were planted to remember the victims," Ms Malcolm said.
"I'll go back, put some flowers there and see how the trees are growing."
On the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, Ms Malcolm also hung 298 cards with the names of the victims outside the Russian Consulate.
The verdict is expected to be handed down on Thursday.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.