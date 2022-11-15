Public health experts have called for working from home mandates to help slow the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 that has hit the Illawarra ahead of the holiday period.
Cases of the virus have tripled over the last three weeks in the region, less than six weeks out from Christmas, as a new crop of sub-variants has caused the spike and prompted warnings from health officials.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said people needed "to be a little bit vigilant and apply common sense measures", in response to the state's 40 per cent spike in cases.
University of Wollongong health social scientist Associate Professor Chris Degeling said working from home would reduce circulation of the virus, however said this would be a luxury a lot of workers in the Illawarra don't have.
"It would do something to slow down the spread, but it does lay bare the inequities," Professor Degeling said.
"There's a large proportion of people who can't do their jobs remotely, like teachers and supermarket workers."
Despite the benefits of slowing the spread, Professor Degeling believed mandates to work from home and wear face masks would be unlikely, leaving it up to the individual's personal responsibility.
"I think the attitude among people is there are harms that happened due to remote learning for children," Professor Degeling said.
"So people are desperately trying hard to not do those things again.
"Because of high levels of vaccination, we should now be able to manage the symptoms.
"In the absence of contact tracing, it's really up to individuals now to act responsibly and inform people they've been in contact with if they've contracted the virus."
Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth believed businesses would be reluctant to return to working from home, as they continue their financial recovery from consecutive lockdowns.
"Given the high levels of vaccination and the well-established preventative practices across our community, including most workplaces, businesses are not keen to see a return to wholesale work from home practices in response to the latest COVID wave," Mr Zarth said.
"Now is not the time to be shutting businesses when many local shops, cafes and service provides are still recovering from two years of lockdowns."
"By now members of the community know to work from home or take time off if they are experiencing COVID symptoms.
"On top of that, many will take individual decisions to wear masks, socially distance, sanitise their hands or self-isolate. This is what living with COVID in the community looks like."
In the seven day period to November 10 there were 1326 new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, compared to the week to November 4, when there were 962 (according to NSW Health's Respiratory Surveillance Report).
Dr Victoria Westley-Wise told ACM on Monday there was modelling showing cases would peak in early to mid-December, with the peak in hospitalisations and deaths known to lag case numbers by weeks.
She said most of the health advice remained the same as in previous COVID waves, and said - despite it not being mandated - it was vital to help keep individuals and the wider community safe.
"The really important thing is, if you are sick, you should stay away from people. That would mean not going to work, stay away from high risk settings," Dr Westley-Wise said.
"If you are sick, get a test - stay up to date with vaccinations - and that is about minimising the chance of you getting really sick.
"It's all advice, but it's all about everyone keeping themselves well, their loved ones well and making sure the health system is okay too."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
