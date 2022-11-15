Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Country 'held to ransom' by Svitzer tug company's lockout threat

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Svitzer tugs turning one of the many large ships that leave Port Kembla each day. A planned logout by the tug company would effectively close down the port.

A threat to effectively shut down Port Kembla and other ports around the country is "pointing a loaded gun" at Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.