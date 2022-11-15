Country 'held to ransom' by Svitzer tug company's lockout threat

A threat to effectively shut down Port Kembla and other ports around the country is "pointing a loaded gun" at Australia.
That's the view of South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris after tug company owner Svitzer issued a threat to lock out its employees from this Friday.
"We had hoped it would never come to a lockout - but we are at a point where we see no other option but to respond to the damaging industrial action underway by the unions," Svitzer Managing Director Nicolaj Noes said.
Svitzer operates in 17 ports around Australia and their tugs are vital in manoeuvring ships in and out of ports.
The lockout threat from the company is open-ended, and meant goods - everything from new cars to Christmas presents - would not be delivered into Australia.
Mr Rorris said the lockout threat comes on the back of three years of trying to negotiate a new enterprise agreement.
They really don't give a damn about the Australian workers or, for that matter the Australian people," Mr Rorris said.
"In effect they have pointed a loaded gun at their workforce and every Australian who depends on the goods that we receive through our ports."
Svitzer is owned by Copenhagen-based maritime corporation Maersk, which Mr Rorris said had made $52 billion in profit over the last two years, while Svitzer employees had not had a pay rise since the agreement negotiations began three years ago.
"We say that the Australian people should not be held to ransom and that we should not pay their ransom," Mr Rorris said.
"If you give them what they want through these tactics then they'll just do it again. It'll just encourage them."
Dom Figliomeni, the former NSW Ports Chief Executive Officer at Port Kembla, said the lockout would have a flow-on effect for the Illawarra economy.
"For instance with car imports, there's a lot of casuals employed," Mr Figliomeni said.
"Well they probably won't be getting the work over the Christmas period so it could impact on what they can and can't do over Christmas, depending on how long the strike goes for."
He also said it could affect farmers who may have their silos full but would not be able to transport their grain to the grain terminal if the silos at Port Kembla were also full.
"Shipping's got quite a big multiplier effect when you look at it," he said.
"I think people look at [the industrial dispute] as 'it's just the port' but the logistics of the port operation is quite significant.
"In a way it almost affects every one of us."
