Talking up China-US war is not in our interests. Letters, November 17, 2022

I have long been an advocate of Australia adopting a less aligned foreign policy. Recent history has shown that our unquestioning support for America in its endeavours to remain the undisputed leader amongst the world's nations has not been in Australia's best interests. America achieved its world supremacy through a variety of means including a willingness to flex its military, economic and political muscle when it has deemed this to be necessary. Examples abound. Australia has been an active and loyal acolyte throughout this period of American global supremacy.
As has occurred however with other "empires," throughout history that have experienced decline, America is presently being challenged by a rival, in this case China. In China's case however, unlike the expansionary phase of previous empires its expansion has been far less reliant on military force than were its predecessors such as the Roman Empire, the British Empire and more recently America. China's growing influence has been based on economic rather than military measures and has largely involved willing partners.
Those Australian politicians who continue to talk up China's global expansion as a threat to world peace and even cite it as possible justification for Australia following America into war with China are dangerous in the extreme. To even think that the competition evolving between America and China could be settled by going to war is utter madness.
John Martin, Woonona
Bradley Perrett's weekly rant against China says Australia is in a similar position to Czechoslovakia in the mid-1930s (Mercury, November 12) "when it desperately hoped Britain and France would stand by it against the neighbouring ogre that was Nazi Germany". His ideological hatred clouds his knowledge of history.
The war in the mid-30s was a civil war in Spain that was won by the fascist Franco supported by Mussolini and Hitler's bombers that were used for the first time in a war. It was that war that led to WWII and Hitler's invasion of Czechoslovakia. The bombers trialled in Spain became a part of war. Now missiles are being used in the war in the Ukraine. Like the Spanish civil war, is the Ukraine war testing the weapons for another world war?
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
With regard to Bulli hospital, where was the meetings etc on this sale to Landcom and the new housing estate? l thought it would be heritage. We don't need another housing estate in Bulli. There is already too much traffic in the northern suburbs. If you get a chance drive up Hospital Rd and take note of the wonderful old trees on the block - more habitat loss.
Narelle Rogers, Bulli
