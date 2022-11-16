Talking up China-US war is not in our interests. Letters, November 17, 2022

The war in the mid-30s was a civil war in Spain that was won by the fascist Franco supported by Mussolini and Hitler's bombers that were used for the first time in a war. It was that war that led to WWII and Hitler's invasion of Czechoslovakia. The bombers trialled in Spain became a part of war. Now missiles are being used in the war in the Ukraine. Like the Spanish civil war, is the Ukraine war testing the weapons for another world war?