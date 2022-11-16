Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Talking up China-US war is not in our interests. Letters to the Editor, November 17, 2022

November 17 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talking up China-US war is not in our interests. Letters, November 17, 2022

I have long been an advocate of Australia adopting a less aligned foreign policy. Recent history has shown that our unquestioning support for America in its endeavours to remain the undisputed leader amongst the world's nations has not been in Australia's best interests. America achieved its world supremacy through a variety of means including a willingness to flex its military, economic and political muscle when it has deemed this to be necessary. Examples abound. Australia has been an active and loyal acolyte throughout this period of American global supremacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.