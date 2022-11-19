Winnie the moodle from Mangerton is a small, but resilient pup.
Earlier this week, owner Anne Marthick was distraught to find her 14-month-old dog lying on the road, yelping after she was hit by a car.
"We saw the aftermath of it all," Anne said, adding she was shocked the driver didn't stop to assess the situation.
"She was shaken up and had no colour in her face ... we rushed her to the 24/7 vet straightaway. We were worried about internal bleeding."
Winnie suffered a broken pelvis, and Anne was told of the possibility her "little best friend" may never be able to use her back leg again.
But the brave pup underwent emergency surgery at Homebush the day after the incident - with a full reconstruction to her pelvis, stabilised with metal plates and rods.
She is now resting at home, expected to make a full recovery with the help of extensive physiotherapy.
"She's slowly getting back to her usual self," Anne said. "She's like my child, we've both been through a lot and she's been my little rock."
Anne has pleaded with drivers to exercise empathy and pull over if they've knowingly hit an animal.
Under the NSW legislation, if a driver hits or injures an animal while on the road, it must be reported to the RSPCA or pet owner as soon as realistically possible.
"I would never expect someone to pay for anything, like the surgery, but it does play on my mind if the person did stop we could have taken her to the vet even quicker," Anne said.
Although since the incident, Anne has been blown away by the generosity of some - who have rallied behind Winnie and donated to a fundraiser started by her sister.
"I was so shaken up ... it makes me emotional to think others would be so nice."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
