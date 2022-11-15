Police want your help to find two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers are searching for 22-year-old Leaum Doolan and 33-year-old Michael Honan for unrelated matters.
Doolan is described as being 170cm tall, medium build, with brown hair.
He is known to frequent suburbs within the Wollongong and Shellharbour areas.
Honan is wanted for alleged property theft offences.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, between 170cm-180cm tall, of medium build, and has short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police believe he frequents the Lake Illawarra, Wollongong and Corrimal areas.
