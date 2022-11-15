Some poppy seeds now recalled nationally due to 'high levels' of opiate

People are advised to check the poppy seeds in their kitchens following a nationwide recall of poppy seed products that have been linked to recent cases of poisoning.
NSW Health advised the recalled products were not safe to consume and said people who have purchased these recalled batches of poppy seeds should throw them out or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Products affected are listed on the FSANZ website and will be updated as needed.
So far, they include Hoyts poppy seeds in a 100g sachet and 240g PET jar, with the batch codes 28622, 29322, 29822 and 29922.
The batch codes are stamped on the packaging.
A joint investigation with other states and territories and food safety authorities has found non-food grade poppy seeds have been sold as part of food grade products.
Ongoing investigations indicate the presence of unusually high levels of a naturally occurring opiate chemical (thebaine) in the poppy seeds is likely causing this toxicity.
The new information means these products should not be consumed in any amount.
Reports of unusual and severe symptoms following poppy seed consumption have now seen at least 12 people requiring medical attention in NSW after developing poisoning soon after ingestion, with additional cases nationally.
Read more: Eight hospitalised with poppy poisoning
Medical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, Associate Professor Darren Roberts said the product was not considered safe to eat or to drink as the chemical detected in the poppy seed product can be dangerous.
"We are urging anyone who experiences any unusual and severe symptoms to seek immediate medical attention by visiting their nearest Emergency Department. Call triple zero for emergency assistance," he said.
Reported symptoms of the poisoning can be severe, including:
The NSW Poisons Information Centre can be contacted 24/7 on 13 11 26 and can provide more information about poisons and what to do in suspected cases of poppy seed poisoning.
NSW Health is working with the NSW Food Authority, as well as other jurisdictions, to investigate the issue further.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.