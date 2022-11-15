Illawarra Mercury
Some poppy seeds now recalled nationally due to 'high levels' of opiate

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:19pm
Time to check your kitchen cupboards.

People are advised to check the poppy seeds in their kitchens following a nationwide recall of poppy seed products that have been linked to recent cases of poisoning.

