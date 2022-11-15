Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong SES helps after wall of water smashes tiny town of Eugowra in NSW central west

Updated November 15 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The people of Eugowra needed help like never before so that's exactly where the Wollongong City SES unit went.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.