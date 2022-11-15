The people of Eugowra needed help like never before so that's exactly where the Wollongong City SES unit went.
The unit sent flood rescue operators to the tiny town in the state's Central West on Monday after water "rose much quicker than expected".
The river heights doubled overnight from Sunday at 9pm to 8.15am Monday morning, and peaked at 9.75 metres in Eugowra.
READ MORE: Why weather is volatile right now
The Wollongong crew worked alongside emergency agencies to complete many evacuations, concern for welfare checks and door knocks across flood-affected areas.
On Monday alone in Eugowra there were 159 flood rescues from 180 calls for help - all from the small town on the banks of the Mandagery Creek with a population of just 770.
After 120mm of rain overnight on Sunday, the village tiny town is in ruins after sudden and intense flash flooding.
"It's almost like a tidal wave hit town," local Therese Welsh said.
"There was just so much rain."
NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York said the SES is now leading the biggest flood response operation in the state's history.
The main areas of focus on Tuesday remained Eugowra and Forbes.
Commissioner York said rapid damage assessments are being conducted in Eugowra at the moment, with more Australian Defence Force boots on the ground in town and an influx of help from across the ditch, too.
Twelve emergency service personnel from New Zealand have flown into Australia to assist the efforts across NSW.
NSW Premier Dom Perrottet said the "challenging period" the Central West has landed in still has many difficult days ahead, with more storms predicted for the weekend.
He recognised communities - particularly in Molong, Eugowra, Canowindra and now Forbes, again - were "bruised and hurting", but said it was all hands on deck to ensure the safety of everyone in the firing line.
Evacuation orders for Forbes affect thousands of businesses and homes on Tuesday.
The floodwaters are rising fast, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said.
"At the moment we're expecting 500 to 600 homes to experience inundation in Forbes," Ms Cooke said.
"We're anticipating similar river levels - 10.8m, 10.88m - in the days ahead. Similar to those two weeks ago.
"It's devastating for Forbes community."
There's 70 Local Government Areas across NSW that have been declared a natural disaster, and that event is now in its 63rd day, such has been the magnitude of this La Nina period and rain event.
Mr Perrottet said the NSW Government would provide more assistance for those communities hit hardest by the flooding.
"To the community in Forbes, we're with you every step of the way. It's been flood event after flood event after flood event," he said.
"The orders in place are there to keep families safe.
"Many communities in the Central West are in pain and hurting, but we've gotten through challenges in the past and we will again."
The people of Eugowra went to bed on Sunday to the sound of a heavy downpour, as they had many times this year.
By Monday morning 120mm of rain had fallen, sparking sudden and intense flash flooding that left the central western NSW village in ruins.
"It's almost like a tidal wave hit town," local Therese Welsh told AAP.
"There was just so much rain."
- with Nick McGrath, Stephanie Gardiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.