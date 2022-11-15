A young developing Greater Illawarra Zone open men's cricket team kick-off their challenging NSW Country Championships campaign on Friday in Tamworth.
Unlike in previous years, the representative team will compete in the "much harder" northern pool during the three-day tournament running November 18-20.
As a result Greater Illawarra Zone, made up of players from the Illawarra, South Coast and Shoalhaven associations, will have to play Newcastle, who have won the three past NSW Country Championships, on Saturday.
Greater Illawarra Zone coach Grant Tilling admitted his team would have their work cut out but expected a strong showing from his players.
"We are going into a very, very tough draw and there will be no easy matches," he said.
"Newcastle will be especially tough, they've won the title the last three years straight. They'll be very tough, they're a class team.
"From our point of view it will be a successful weekend if the team shows that they can take the game forward.
"The team is really a young team, it is a developing team and a youthful team so I think if we come away with a couple of wins up there I think in this pool, considering it is a very very tough pool, I think that is a success.
"I also want the team getting together and understanding and appreciating that the level of cricket they are about to play is some top quality cricket."
Tilling has opted for a mixture of youth and experience in selecting the team captained by Keira and Illawarra skipper Mitch Hearn.
The 13-man squad also features University batsman Jono Rose, who played for the Bush Blues last year.
"From the players available, I think we've come up with a good balanced team," Tilling said.
"You have Rose and Mitch Hearn with some good experience, then there is upcoming youngster Angus Campbell and Rhys Voysey and Mason King as our strike bowlers. There is no excuses, we expect to do well."
Greater Illawarra Zone play their first game Friday against North Coastal, Newcastle the next day and then Central North on Sunday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
