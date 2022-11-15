Report of dark past of gallery benefactor Bob Sredersas wins history prize

A report that threw new light on Wollongong Art Gallery benefactor Bob Sredersas has won the city council's local history prize.
Michael Samaras' 39-page report showed how he uncovered previously unknown information about Sredersas, who was a Nazi collaborator working with the intelligence sector of the SS.
Following research and questions from Mr Samaras earlier this year, council commissioned an independent investigation by Sydney Jewish Museum's Resident Historian Emeritus Professor Konrad Kwiet.
"This year's prize has been awarded to an individual who felt there was an important story to explore about an individual whose past was largely unknown until earlier this year," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"Mr Samaras' research paper will sit alongside Professor Kwiet's comprehensive report in our local studies collection and our community's knowledge will be richer for being able to assess both documents.
"In reading this report, it is clear the lengths that Mr Samaras has gone to in preparing this detailed account of his research into Mr Sredersas' life.
"I applaud him for documenting the work that he had done which has challenged us all to reconsider what we knew about the man who donated many works to the people of Wollongong that went on to support the opening of our city gallery."
As the winner of the local history prize, Mr Samaras received $5000.
His paper, and the other 12 entered for the prize, will be added to the Wollongong library Local Studies collection.
