Kiama Council to send more documents to ICAC for investigation

Updated November 15 2022 - 8:14pm, first published 7:30pm
Kiama councillors during Tuesday night's meeting, where it was decided to supplement information already sent to ICAC.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption will receive the recent performance improvement order issued to Kiama Municipal Council, despite objections from some councillors.

