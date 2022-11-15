Kiama Council to send more documents to ICAC for investigation

The Independent Commission Against Corruption will receive the recent performance improvement order issued to Kiama Municipal Council, despite objections from some councillors.
At Tuesday night's meeting, councillors were discussing the order issued last week, which included the requirement to appoint a temporary financial advisor.
As part of the motion before councillors was the requirement to review the budget to search for funds for the appointment of the advisor.
Cr Mark Croxford moved an amendment calling on council to add the performance improvement order to documents already sent to ICAC as part of a vote in September to self-refer the matter to the anti-corruption body.
"As a result of this performance improvement order it's now bringing to the community's attention that the minister too has concerns and I think it adds more weight to what was referred previously in our self-reporting to ICAC," Cr Croxford said.
Cr Imogen Draisma was opposed to the amendment on the basis that the performance improvement order was publicly available.
"This particular amendment is null and void on the basis that we're referring something that is public and if ICAC wishes to conduct a review upon our self-referral or any other items that have been referred to ICAC they can seek this document," Cr Draisma said.
"There no need to refer a document from the Minister of Local Government that she's formed an opinion on, on the basis of information that's already available to ICAC back to ICAC again."
Several other councillors also felt the amendment to send the order to ICAC was unnecessary.
In response, Cr Croxford said it was wrong to assume that ICAC was aware of the order.
"It is a matter for the Independent Commission Against Corruption to determine whether or not they accept or reject a referral," Cr Croxford said.
"We should provide them with as much information, no matter whether we think they've got it or not. So it's to assist their decision-making process. I think anything short of not supporting my suggested amendment is an abrogation of our responsibility to our community and is morally repugnant."
Ultimately a majority of councillors voted in favour of the amendment and the performance improvement order will now also be sent to ICAC.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
