Beach rescues are nothing new to the Illawarra with lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers often heralded for their efforts, but often there are unsung heroes who slip by like Neil Campbell.
Neil is real estate agent, not a lifeguard, but is indeed a life saver after rescuing three tourists at Werri Beach.
"At least once a summer you pull someone in," he told the Mercury.
"Last year I pulled a couple of girls in one day in a very similar circumstance but in the afternoon and late. "
Like, there's no-one on patrol early or late and there's not during the week this time of year anyway, but they just don't know how to read the conditions and always getting caught in a rip."
Around 7.40am Monday, Neil had just gone for a swim with his partner Bernadette Farrell as the ocean wasn't suitable for a surf with "pretty washy and pretty strong currents" and a big shore dump.
At present, Jones and Werri Beaches are only patrolled on weekends from 10am to 4pm; beach patrols will increase when summer lifeguards begin duty on December 19.
The pair noticed two couples walk down to the south corner of Werri Beach from a nearby caravan park, three of which proceeded to head in for a dip.
Neil watched on thinking they were either experienced and up for the challenging the conditions or had no idea what they were doing. Soon it was very apparent which category they fell into.
"I didn't really want to swim out ... I'd rather have a board because it's really tricky with people if they're really struggling and start pulling you under and all that sort of stuff which happens," he said.
A woman put her hand up to signal she was in trouble, while another male tried to make it to shore. But one man was clearly in the biggest trouble which is where Neil aimed.
First he grabbed the man trying to get back to shore and helped the female swim sideways so the currents would eventually help bring her to shore, while he next went to help the second man.
While this was happening Bernadette grabbed keys to the nearby surf club from a cafe and accessed one of the boards to assist further.
The man who had been struggling the most seemed to be in "shock", according to Neil, who suggested they ring an ambulance or seek medical attention straight away.
But this scenario is not uncommon for the regular beach-goer
"As a surfer I would have rescued on my board countless people, and probably everyone of my mates has done the same at some stage," Neil said.
"I've spoken to that many people in the last 24 hours about it ... and they all had a story to tell about someone they'd either warned about going in the water - because they could see they were going in the wrong spot and probably didn't know - or they'd rescued people. Everyone's got a story."
Fifty-five coast drowning deaths were recorded for NSW in 2021/22, well above the 10-year average of 43, according to the National Coastal Safety Report 2022.
Males are more likely to drown, according for 89 per cent of deaths - swimming/wading in the water was recorded as the top cause (31 per cent), followed by rock fishing (20 per cent), then boating and PWC (13 per cent).
