It will be a bittersweet moment when Robert and Luke Price saddle up Our Bellagio Miss in Saturday's feature sprint race, The Warra, at Kembla Grange, with fond memories of last year's The Gong winner Count De Rupee.
The star gelding, who finished second in the Golden Eagle and earning more than $2.5 million in prizemoney, collapsed and died during trackwork earlier this year, devastating the stable and family.
It was perhaps the making of the reputation of The Gong as a $1 million metropolitan-standard race, to have an Illawarra horse, trainers and connections beating the nation's leading names, including Chris Waller, James Cummings and Godolphin, Peter and Paul Snowden and the Hawkes team.
"He's left a huge hole, not just in our stable, but in our lives," Robert Price told the Mercury.
"He's left a great legacy, we were at the sales this year and we were quite active, we've got a lovely bunch of babies coming through and that's all off the back of Count De Rupee.
"He was a very easy horse to like, very approachable, very pliable, thought it was hard to get close to him because (son) Luke had him under double wraps.
"He's been the pick of our horses in our time as a trainer, he had the world at his feet. He could have gone on and won six or seven million dollars, that's just unbelievable."
The Gong win was Brock Ryan's greatest career triumph, sliding across from barrier 13 to find an ideal spot and kick clear in the straight, winning by more than a length as a $4.80 equal favourite.
Saturday's Midway Handicap will be named in Count De Rupee's honour, with the Prices' Verbek and Mr Rock It running.
Our Bellagio Miss will jump from barrier five in Saturday's The Warra over 1000m.
The mare ran ninth in last year's race for Greg Hickman, when beaten four lengths by a flying Eleven Eleven, before moving the Price yard.
With a Good 4 likely on Saturday, Our Bellagio Miss might start at any old odds, given her record as a wet track and just one second in 10 career starts on a firm surface.
But she'll still be a sentimental favourite among the crowd as the Prices handle the emotions of the day.
"We got her after this meeting last year," Price said.
"We've had mixed results with her, but when you get any second-hand horse, you need to learn all the their ins and outs.
"She's the sort of mare that likes the sting out of the track and looking at the weather forecast, we're not going to get that, but she goes really well fresh."
